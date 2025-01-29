Stephen Jones reveals what Dallas Cowboys want in new offensive coordinator
Brian Schottenheimer was introduced as the new Dallas Cowboys head coach on Monday morning, becoming the 10th head coach in franchise history.
During that press conference, Schottenheimer was asked what his offensive might look like, and how it would be different than what was put on the field in 2024.
MORE: Cowboys confident new DC Matt Eberflus will 'get the most' out of Micah Parsons
"I'm a big believer in shifts and motions to distort things," Schottenheimer said. "I'm a believer in marrying the run and pass and making them look the same."
During senior bowl practices on Wednesday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones echoed those sentiments, and detailing to the media what the Cowboys are looking for in the search for a new offensive coordinator.
"I think most of these guys always want to check the run game box," Jones said via DallasCowboys.com. "Most of these guys are very, if you will, fluent when it comes to throwing the ball around the yard. But you always want a great offensive line coach, a great running game coordinator. And of course, the key this day and time is to marry that run game to the pass game."
Running the ball was obviously a major issue for the Cowboys for the majority of the season, finishing the year ranked 27th out of 32 teams in rushing with an average of 100.3 yards per game. Those numbers were even worse until the late November emergence of Rico Dowdle, who amassed 677 yards and two scores over the last seven games.
Now, Rico Dowdle is set to become a free agent, leaving next to nothing for the Cowboys at the position if they do not re-sign him. A fact, which has led many to consistently point to Boise State star Ashton Jeanty in mock drafts.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys legend 'not expected' to join Brian Schottenheimer's staff
And even though Schottenheimer will call plays, none of that will matter if the Cowboys do not have a coordinator in place that can help draw up an effective rushing attack - something both the Joneses and their new seem to be in agreeance with.
"We want to be able to run the ball," Jones said. "That's what great championship football teams do, and I know coach Schottenheimer wants to do that. I think it's really important that we find in this hire a coach that's going to be outstanding in the run game area."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Hiring Brian Schottenheimer would spell disaster for Cowboys
7 upcoming free agents Dallas should consider from Conference Championships
Ben Johnson didn't interview for Cowboys opening for obvious reason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc