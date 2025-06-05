Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys benefit from NFC team’s biggest offseason loss

The Dallas Cowboys coaching staff continues to draw rave reviews.

Chicago Bears head coach head coach Matt Eberflus greets Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal
Chicago Bears head coach head coach Matt Eberflus greets Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zach Pascal / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
This offseason was full of change for the Dallas Cowboys. After moving on from Mike McCarthy, they went with Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach.

Initially, this move was met with criticism, but Coach Schotty began to win people over with his infectious positivity. It also didn't hurt that he hired an impressive collection of assistants, with former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus serving as his top hire.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Netflix docuseries gets trailer for season 2

Eberflus will take over as the defensive coordinator and it's hard to find anyone who played for him who didn't enjoy their time together. His toughness and ability to develop young talent have been his calling card, which is why former Bear Kyle Long believes his exit is the biggest offseason loss for Chicago.

"As a defensive coordinator, the guy was nails. His defense showed up every week, he developed young talent and they showed up ready to compete."

Long never played under Eberflus, but he spent seven seasons in Chicago and continues to follow his old franchise. He knows they went with the hottest name in the coaching cycle, Ben Johnson, but still sees the exit of Eberflus as problematic for their defense.

That could be a massive win for Dallas, who would love to see more impact plays on that side of the ball.

Former Bears coach, and current Cowboys DC, Matt Eberflus against the Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

