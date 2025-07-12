Cowboys star not named Micah Parsons earns top ranking from NFL execs at position
The Dallas Cowboys kick off training camp on Monday, July 21, as teams around the NFL prepare to enter the final stages of preparation for the upcoming season.
That means rosters around the league are being analyzed from top to bottom, and everyone is sharing their thoughts on how players and teams stack up against each other.
Recently, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared thoughts from NFL executives, coaches, and scouts about the top interior offensive linemen in the league.
Cowboys star Tyler Smith, a one-time All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler who is still only 24 years old, ranked No. 2 on the consensus list, with his highest ranking being at the very top.
"Most physically gifted guard in the league who could legitimately be a top starter at LT if they wanted to play him there," an anonymous NFL general manager said. "Strong, athletic, nasty, and cut his holding penalties in half last year."
A defensive line coach added, "Best guard in football. Perennial Pro Bowl guy. Quick explosive, violent, strong hands, above-average pass pro, can reach second level."
Smith's talent is undeniable, and he's a big part of why the Cowboys offensive line could take a step forward this season.
Pairing Smith with standout second-year center Cooper Beebe and 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker, a highly-touted mauler, on the inside of the line could wreak havoc on opposing defenses all year. And the Cowboys' rushing attack would love to see it.
