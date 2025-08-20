Cowboys triplets fall out of top 10 triplet ranking due to one question mark
During their dominant run in the 1990s, the Dallas Cowboys relied heavily on their offensive ‘triplets’.
Quarterback Troy Aikman, running back Emmitt Smith, and wide receiver Michael Irvin gave them enough firepower to run with any team in the league. Dallas has had several other impressive trios since then, but that’s not exactly the case in 2025.
The Cowboys current group consists of Dak Prescott at quarterback, CeeDee Lamb at receiver, and Javonte Williams at running back. According to Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante, Dallas’ trio is the 12th best in the league.
MORE: Dreadful start dooms Cowboys in NFL analysts 2025 season prediction
That’s not a terrible landing spot, but Infante believes they could be top five with an “average” running back.
“If the Dallas Cowboys had even an average starter at running back, they would push for a top-five spot on this list. Unfortunately for them, Javonte Williams is coming off a season with just 3.7 yards per carry and 513 rushing yards as Denver’s primary starting back. Otherwise, the Cowboys have a dynamic passing tandem to work with,” Infante said.
“CeeDee Lamb has been a Pro Bowl each of the last four seasons and an All-Pro each of his last two. His numbers fell slightly with the absence of Dak Prescott for half of 2024, but when the two are on the field at the same time, both of them are Pro Bowl-caliber players at their respective positions.”
The Cowboys will use a committee approach and expect Williams to have help. They also have George Pickens across from Lamb, giving them an elite duo at receiver.
Still, they’ll need their run game to exceed expectations if they want to avoid a letdown this season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 backup QB options Cowboys should consider amid Joe Milton struggles
2 starters shockingly cut in Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason Week 2 vs. Ravens
Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about Joe Milton as their backup QB?
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc