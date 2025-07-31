Cowboys Country

George Pickens explains differences between Cowboys, Steelers

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens hasn't been shy this offseason when it comes to talking about his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers, after being traded.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is no stranger to being in the spotlight after spending three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's not often a player gets traded from one legendary franchise to another, giving Pickens a unique perspective after Pittsburgh dealt him to the Cowboys in May.

Pickens' Steelers breakup wasn't without its messiness, and he hasn't been shy when it comes to throwing a few subtle jabs at his former team for good measure.

Now, whether intentional or not, he's adding a bit more fuel to the fire during training camp in Oxnard.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens at training camp in Oxnard.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens at training camp in Oxnard. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

During an interview with NFL Network, Pickens was asked about some of the differences he's seen between the Cowboys and Steelers franchises.

"I'd probably say the guys. The guys in the organizations are a little different," Pickens said. "I feel like the Cowboys are a bigger brand."

That's likely to rub some of the die-hard Steelers fans the wrong way, and maybe that's exactly what Pickens wants.

During his Steelers career, Pickens proved himself as a highlight play waiting to happen, though it was clear there was still another level of production left to unlock. His reputation then took somewhat of a hit with multiple fines for a number of different reasons, a trend he's looking to buck in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens interviews at training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard
Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens interviews at training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With CeeDee Lamb set to draw significant attention from defenses this upcoming season, Pickens could find ample room to thrive while being another elite receiver for Dak Prescott to lean on, a luxury most NFL quarterbacks don't have.

Pickens won't get a chance to face off against his former team next season but it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Steelers come up again sometime before he makes the trip back to Pennsylvania for Week 1's opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

