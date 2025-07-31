George Pickens explains differences between Cowboys, Steelers
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is no stranger to being in the spotlight after spending three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
It's not often a player gets traded from one legendary franchise to another, giving Pickens a unique perspective after Pittsburgh dealt him to the Cowboys in May.
Pickens' Steelers breakup wasn't without its messiness, and he hasn't been shy when it comes to throwing a few subtle jabs at his former team for good measure.
Now, whether intentional or not, he's adding a bit more fuel to the fire during training camp in Oxnard.
During an interview with NFL Network, Pickens was asked about some of the differences he's seen between the Cowboys and Steelers franchises.
"I'd probably say the guys. The guys in the organizations are a little different," Pickens said. "I feel like the Cowboys are a bigger brand."
That's likely to rub some of the die-hard Steelers fans the wrong way, and maybe that's exactly what Pickens wants.
During his Steelers career, Pickens proved himself as a highlight play waiting to happen, though it was clear there was still another level of production left to unlock. His reputation then took somewhat of a hit with multiple fines for a number of different reasons, a trend he's looking to buck in Dallas.
With CeeDee Lamb set to draw significant attention from defenses this upcoming season, Pickens could find ample room to thrive while being another elite receiver for Dak Prescott to lean on, a luxury most NFL quarterbacks don't have.
Pickens won't get a chance to face off against his former team next season but it wouldn't surprise anyone if the Steelers come up again sometime before he makes the trip back to Pennsylvania for Week 1's opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
