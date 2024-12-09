Cowboys VP of communications credits Dak Prescott with saving his life
Dak Prescott has always tried to use his platform to help people around him. That's exactly what happened this offseason when he and his foundation, Faith Fight Finish Foundation, encouraged the Dallas Cowboys' coaching staff to get screened for cancer following a generous donation from head coach Mike McCarthy.
The testing wasn't exclusive to coaches either as vice president of communications Tad Carper also took part in the screening. He was thankful he did since he found out he had cancer but caught it very early.
MORE: Cowboys playoff odds: NFC Playoff picture after Sunday Week 14 games
Carper spoke with Prescott ahead of the team's Week 14 game and encouraged others to get checked out. He also thanked Prescott for helping to save his life.
Prescott, who lost his mother to colon cancer in 2013 has always been an advocate for cancer detection. He even took part in a hilarious add for Cologuard with Ryan Reynolds.
Currently on the IR due to hamstring surgery, Prescott still plans to participate in the My Cause My Cleats campaign by wearing a pair of Air Jordan 1's that appear to be all white. When shined under a blacklight, however, phrases such as 'See the Unseen', and 'Early Detection' are visible.
During their conversation, Carper said this campaign is "beyond sports, beyond football" which is exactly the impact Prescott hopes to make.
