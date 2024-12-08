NFL analyst believes Cowboys will bring back Mike McCarthy in 2025
Early in the season, Mike McCarthy was struggling to find supporters. Now with a record of 5-7 and two wins in a row, there are suddenly a lot of voices speaking up for the Dallas Cowboys head coach.
Players such as Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott have said he should return in 2025 despite the struggles this season. Prescott might have even thrown a little shade at Jerry Jones when discussing McCarthy's future.
Now, you can add Pete Prisco to the list of people who says McCarthy should get another chance. While discussing their prospects for the final stretch of games, Prisco said that Dallas should retain the Super Bowl-winning coach, adding that he thinks that will be the case.
Prisco said they weren't done after knocking off Washington on the road, adding that they could beat them again in the finale. However, he stopped short of saying they would make the playoffs.
Still, threatening to put themselves in a position to battle for a Wild Card spot is a huge accomplishment for a team that lost five games in a row at one point. It also gives credence to Prisco's statement that the failures this year are not on McCarthy.
Instead, he blames the front office for neglecting the roster, which is true. He also pointed the finger at injuries, which is another fact.
What we can't say is fact just yet is that McCarthy will be back. He has made it a closer race than expected. For his image as a head coach, that's a win.
