Cowboys vs Falcons, NFL Week 9: Start time, live stream, TV channel
After another loss in Week 8, the Dallas Cowboys continue their road trip. This time, they head to Georgia, where they will take on the Atlanta Falcons.
Atlanta is just 2-3 at home, suffering a 34-14 loss to Seattle the last time they were in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They rebounded in Week 8 with a road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, sweeping their divisional rivals.
Dallas is 3-4 overall, but 3-1 on the road. The defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers was their first road loss of the season. It also seems as if they're unraveling, but a lot could change with a win over the Falcons.
With all that said, here's all the information you need to catch the game in Week 9.
Cowboys vs. Falcons, NFL Week 9: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
Location: Atlanta. GA
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV Info: FOX
Betting Odds: Falcons -2.5 | O/U: 52.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Falcons Online
Your best bet for watching the game is through Fubo TV. Fubo has a full slate of games every Sunday afternoon on FOX & CBS and has all the big primetime matchups for Sunday Night Football via NBC and Monday Night Football via ESPN.
Fubo includes the NFL Network in every plan, which offers access to exclusive coverage of the NFL all year round, plus select games from the NFL International Series. Fubo users can add NFL RedZone from NFL Network for an additional cost to go around the league every Sunday afternoon to catch every touchdown. Fubo also includes a lineup of the top sports networks like ESPN, FS1, CBS Sports Network & more to get big headlines and expert analysis from TV’s most popular sports talk shows.
The service’s Pro package includes 193 channels and costs $79.99 a month, but you can sign up for a free seven-day trial. If you cancel your subscription within the week, you won't be charged. Once signed up, simply download the app on your smart TV or visit the website to start watching.
Watch Cowboys vs. Falcons on Phone, Tablet, or Mobile
If you can’t watch on your TV or computer, the NFL has you covered with the NFL+ app for $14.99 a month.
Sign up for the service and download their app from the App Store or Google Play. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
However you watch, make sure you tune in as the Cowboys look to improve to 4-4 on the season.
