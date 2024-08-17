Cowboys Country

Cowboys vs Raiders, NFL Preseason: Start time, live stream, TV channel for Dallas & Los Vegas

The Dallas Cowboys and Las Vegas Raiders face off in the second preseason game on Saturday, August 17. Here is all of the information you need to tune in.

Randy Gurzi

Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) greets Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11)
Aug 26, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) greets Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The second preseason game is here as the Dallas Cowboys head to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Dallas dropped their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on a late touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett. While that wasn't an ideal finish, there were several players who stood out on both sides of the ball.

MORE: Cowboys add veteran reinforcements to their defensive line

Now heading into their second exhibition game, the Cowboys will continue to feature many of their young players.

There are still spots on the 53-man roster up for grabs and while training camp and joint practices with the Rams has given the coaching staff plenty of information, these games can be invaluable for someone on the bubble trying to make an impression.

That's why many of us still tune in despite the game being meaningless in the standings. And if you're interested in checking it out, we have all the information you need. Just be prepared to stay up late on Saturday night.

Cowboys vs. Raiders, NFL Preseason Week 2: TV & Viewing Info

Jan 30, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general overall view of Allegiant Stadium.
Jan 30, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general overall view of Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

TV Info: NFL Network

Live StreamStream 1 | Stream 2

Betting Odds: Raiders -6.5 | O/U: 39.5 (odds via DraftKings)

How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Raiders Online

Dallas Cowboys, Malik Davis
Dallas Cowboys, Malik Davis / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Your best options for watching the NFL Preseason on NFL Network via live stream is NFL Network Live. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.

If you don't have cable or satellite, you can always go with Fubo TV, a streaming service that can be used on TVs, computers, or mobile devices. They have a Pro Package with 193 channels for $79.99 per month, but note internet is needed for the streaming service. You can also sign up for a seven-day free trial before purchasing. If you cancel within the week, you won't be charged.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kelvin Harmon
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Kelvin Harmon / Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Cowboys vs. Raiders On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile

Can't watch on your TV or computer? No need to stress since the NFL has you covered with their NFL+ app which can be purchased for $14.99 a month.

Download the NFL+ app from the App Store or Google Play after signing up. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener

How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener

Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams

Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb

Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender

Published
Randy Gurzi

RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News