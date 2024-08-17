Cowboys vs Raiders, NFL Preseason: Start time, live stream, TV channel for Dallas & Los Vegas
The second preseason game is here as the Dallas Cowboys head to Sin City to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.
Dallas dropped their preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams on a late touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett. While that wasn't an ideal finish, there were several players who stood out on both sides of the ball.
Now heading into their second exhibition game, the Cowboys will continue to feature many of their young players.
There are still spots on the 53-man roster up for grabs and while training camp and joint practices with the Rams has given the coaching staff plenty of information, these games can be invaluable for someone on the bubble trying to make an impression.
That's why many of us still tune in despite the game being meaningless in the standings. And if you're interested in checking it out, we have all the information you need. Just be prepared to stay up late on Saturday night.
Cowboys vs. Raiders, NFL Preseason Week 2: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024
Start Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
TV Info: NFL Network
Betting Odds: Raiders -6.5 | O/U: 39.5 (odds via DraftKings)
How To Live Stream Cowboys vs. Raiders Online
Your best options for watching the NFL Preseason on NFL Network via live stream is NFL Network Live. You will need your log-in and password information for your cable or satellite provider and you’re good to go.
If you don't have cable or satellite, you can always go with Fubo TV, a streaming service that can be used on TVs, computers, or mobile devices. They have a Pro Package with 193 channels for $79.99 per month, but note internet is needed for the streaming service. You can also sign up for a seven-day free trial before purchasing. If you cancel within the week, you won't be charged.
Watch Cowboys vs. Raiders On Phone, Tablet Or Mobile
Can't watch on your TV or computer? No need to stress since the NFL has you covered with their NFL+ app which can be purchased for $14.99 a month.
Download the NFL+ app from the App Store or Google Play after signing up. NFL+ is available on connected TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV. For a full list of supported devices click here.
