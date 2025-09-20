Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens fined by NFL for inappropriate celebration
The Dallas Cowboys had a ton of reasons to celebrate after securing the first win of the Brian Schottenheimer era in Week 2 against the New York Giants.
Cowboys wide receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb played a major role in the 40-37 overtime win, but the NFL wasn't too pleased with a joint celebration the two had after Pickens' touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Per reports from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the league fined both Lamb and Pickens $14,491 each for "unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture" after the touchdown.
Pickens was also fined another $14,491 for removing his helmet while Lamb was fined an additional $11,593 for taunting on a separate play.
These fines are relatively minor for Lamb and Pickens, who have clearly built a strong relationship early on in their time together on the Cowboys.
Though the NFL wasn't fond of the celebration, it was another example of the bond the two have built.
Lamb met with the media ahead of Week 3's matchup against the Chicago Bears and praised Pickens for the way he has stood out so far.
"That man don’t got to fit in, he stands out," Lamb said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic. "GP is a hell of a player, man. And there’s plenty more excitement where that’s coming from.”
Through the first two games of the season, Lamb has posted 16 catches for 222 yards while Pickens has eight grabs for 98 yards and a touchdown.
The Cowboys and Bears will kick off from Soldier Field on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.
