Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs gets worrisome injury update before Week 3 vs. Bears
The Dallas Cowboys had a tough time trying to stop the pass in Week 2. Despite getting the win, they couldn't figure out how to consistently stop Russell Wilson and the New York Giants offense from throwing the ball all over the field.
In Week 3, it might not get much better.
The Cowboys already knew they would be without DaRon Bland, who missed the game against New York with a foot injury. Bland isn't ready to return, and now, he could be joined on the inactive list by another key starter.
On Saturday, Trevon Diggs was added to the injury list with a questionable designation due to a knee issue.
Diggs has been dealing with a knee injury for the past two seasons. His 2023 campaign ended after just two games when he suffered a torn ACL in practice ahead of Week 3.
He returned in 2024, but was lost in Week 14 when he suffered an injury to the same knee. Diggs had surgery, but was able to start in Week 1.
If he misses the game, the Cowboys will turn to Kaiir Elam, Trikweze Bridges, and Reddy Steward as the starters. They would also need to elevate at least one defensive back such as Robert Rochell and Zion Childress.
