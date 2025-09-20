Cowboys Country

Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs gets worrisome injury update before Week 3 vs. Bears

The Dallas Cowboys could be without two of their best defensive backs on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Randy Gurzi

Eagles RB Saquon Barkley carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and S Malik Hooker.
Eagles RB Saquon Barkley carries the ball for a touchdown defended by Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and S Malik Hooker. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys had a tough time trying to stop the pass in Week 2. Despite getting the win, they couldn't figure out how to consistently stop Russell Wilson and the New York Giants offense from throwing the ball all over the field.

In Week 3, it might not get much better.

The Cowboys already knew they would be without DaRon Bland, who missed the game against New York with a foot injury. Bland isn't ready to return, and now, he could be joined on the inactive list by another key starter.

MORE: Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey given prestigious fan-voted award for Week 2 brilliance

On Saturday, Trevon Diggs was added to the injury list with a questionable designation due to a knee issue.

Diggs has been dealing with a knee injury for the past two seasons. His 2023 campaign ended after just two games when he suffered a torn ACL in practice ahead of Week 3.

He returned in 2024, but was lost in Week 14 when he suffered an injury to the same knee. Diggs had surgery, but was able to start in Week 1.

If he misses the game, the Cowboys will turn to Kaiir Elam, Trikweze Bridges, and Reddy Steward as the starters. They would also need to elevate at least one defensive back such as Robert Rochell and Zion Childress.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview

3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears

3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade

3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News