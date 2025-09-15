Cowboys WRs to benefit from brutal injury to Chicago Bears star CB
The Chicago Bears have been hit with some brutal injury news headed into Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, potentially meaning that CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are headed for increased production.
Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be "out indefinitely" after re-aggravating a groin injury.
"Bears Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely with a groin injury, sources tell me," Schefter wrote on X. "The team still is evaluating the full extent of the injury, whether surgery is necessary, and how long Johnson will be sidelined."
Johnson exited Week 2's blowout loss to the Detroit Lions with the injury. He had missed all of training camp and preseason due to the ailment before also missing the Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Johnson is undoubtedly Chicago's top cornerback. In six seasons with the Bears, he's started all 71 career games while posting 216 total tackles (174 solo), four forced fumbles, 49 pass breakups, seven interceptions and one pick-six.
Though the injury is certainly unfortunate for one of the game's best defenders, his absence could mean good things for Dallas' success on offense against a slumping Bears team that allowed the Lions to score 52 points in Week 2.
In the 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants, Lamb and Pickens combined for 14 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown, with Pickens' score coming in the last minute of regulation.
The Bears are already 0-2 and will likely have a tough time guarding Lamb and Pickens if they want to have a chance at beating Dallas.
The Cowboys and Bears will kick off from Soldier Field on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.
