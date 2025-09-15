Cowboys Country

Cowboys WRs to benefit from brutal injury to Chicago Bears star CB

The Dallas Cowboys' wide receivers will have one less thing to worry about in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after a play against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears have been hit with some brutal injury news headed into Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, potentially meaning that CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens are headed for increased production.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson will be "out indefinitely" after re-aggravating a groin injury.

"Bears Pro Bowl cornerback Jaylon Johnson is out indefinitely with a groin injury, sources tell me," Schefter wrote on X. "The team still is evaluating the full extent of the injury, whether surgery is necessary, and how long Johnson will be sidelined."

MORE: George Pickens compares Cowboys resilient win to his own career

Johnson exited Week 2's blowout loss to the Detroit Lions with the injury. He had missed all of training camp and preseason due to the ailment before also missing the Week 1 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

A two-time Pro Bowler, Johnson is undoubtedly Chicago's top cornerback. In six seasons with the Bears, he's started all 71 career games while posting 216 total tackles (174 solo), four forced fumbles, 49 pass breakups, seven interceptions and one pick-six.

Though the injury is certainly unfortunate for one of the game's best defenders, his absence could mean good things for Dallas' success on offense against a slumping Bears team that allowed the Lions to score 52 points in Week 2.

In the 40-37 overtime win over the New York Giants, Lamb and Pickens combined for 14 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown, with Pickens' score coming in the last minute of regulation.

MORE: Cooper Beebe injury update is devastating news for Dallas Cowboys offensive line

The Bears are already 0-2 and will likely have a tough time guarding Lamb and Pickens if they want to have a chance at beating Dallas.

The Cowboys and Bears will kick off from Soldier Field on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?

4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2

Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg

Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance

PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News