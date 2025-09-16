Cowboys Country

Cowboys' epic OT thriller over Giants gets NFL Films Mic'd Up video

You can re-live the Dallas Cowboys' incredible overtime victory over the New York Giants with the added drama thanks to Mic'd Up from NFL Films.

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg lifts Brandon Aubrey after his game-winning field goal against the New York Giants
Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg lifts Brandon Aubrey after his game-winning field goal against the New York Giants / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys scored their first win of the 2025 NFL season in epic fashion by securing a comeback win over the New York Giants in an overtime thriller.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey stole the show with his game-tying 64-yard field goal in regulation, before booting a 46-yard game-winner in overtime to secure the 40-37 win in an instant classic.

While the attention is starting to shift to a Week 3 showdown with the Chicago Bears, NFL Films provided a treat for everyone to re-live the action one more time.

NFL Films dropped the Mic'd Up highlight reel from the game so everyone can enjoy the biggest moments one last time.

What a way for Brian Schottenheimer to win the first game of his head coaching career, and hopefully, there are a lot more to come this season.

It was a big win for Dallas, because it forced the team to dig deep and come together. That is the type of win that can change the culture of a team moving forward.

Dallas will be heading to the Windy City on Sunday, September 21, for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against the Bears at Soldier Field.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gestures to fans after the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gestures to fans after the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

