Cowboys' epic OT thriller over Giants gets NFL Films Mic'd Up video
The Dallas Cowboys scored their first win of the 2025 NFL season in epic fashion by securing a comeback win over the New York Giants in an overtime thriller.
Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey stole the show with his game-tying 64-yard field goal in regulation, before booting a 46-yard game-winner in overtime to secure the 40-37 win in an instant classic.
While the attention is starting to shift to a Week 3 showdown with the Chicago Bears, NFL Films provided a treat for everyone to re-live the action one more time.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys top plays & highlights from Week 2 vs New York Giants
NFL Films dropped the Mic'd Up highlight reel from the game so everyone can enjoy the biggest moments one last time.
What a way for Brian Schottenheimer to win the first game of his head coaching career, and hopefully, there are a lot more to come this season.
MORE: Cowboys' highest-graded players for Week 2 prove offseason was major success
It was a big win for Dallas, because it forced the team to dig deep and come together. That is the type of win that can change the culture of a team moving forward.
Dallas will be heading to the Windy City on Sunday, September 21, for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against the Bears at Soldier Field.
