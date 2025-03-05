Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Zack Martin reveals his biggest regret during retirement presser

Zack Martin has one major regret from his time with the Dallas Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin warms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
After 11 years with the Dallas Cowboys, Zack Martin decided it was time to walk away. He let the franchise know he planned to retire from the NFL, leaving an open spot on the offensive line in Big D.

On Wednesday, he made it official as he met with the press at the team’s facility to formally announce his decision.

While looking back over his career, Martin shared his gratitude for his tenure in Dallas. He also revealed his biggest regret.

While speaking directly to team owner Jerry Jones, Martin expressed his disappointment in not bringing a title to Dallas.

"My biggest regret is not being able to stand alongside you and hoist the Lombardi Trophy."

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin lines up for the snap during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Martin also took a jab at Jones, poking fun about the owner’s desire to select Johnny Manziel ahead of him in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Fans often get annoyed with Jones and his approach to roster building, but Martin’s press conference shows the players still have a lot of respect for him. The feeling is mutual as Jones teared up while praising the work Martin did during his career.

Jones also stated that Martin would be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor, which is about as easy of a decision as there ever was.

