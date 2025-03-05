Dallas Cowboys re-sign Zack Martin replacement
The Dallas Cowboys lost future Hall-of-Fame guard Zack Martin to retirement this offseason, leaving a massive hole along their offensive line in 2025.
However, according to reports from DallasCowboys.com on Tuesday evening, they brought back a key role player who helped replace Martin after his season-ending injury, re-signing exclusive rights free agent offensive guard Brock Hoffman. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
MORE: Cowboys restructure CeeDee Lamb contract, open cap space for free agency
He was one of five moves made by Dallas on Tuesday after they re-signed Osa Odighizuwa, CJ Goodwin, and Juanyeh Thomas and restructured the deal of superstar receiver CeeDee Lamb, clearing $20 million in cap space.
Hoffman started seven games in 2024 in replacement of Martin after his ankle injury and is expected to earn the right to compete for the starting job again at right guard next season. Of course, with new offensive line coach Conor Riley in place, there is a possibility he could be moved to another position along the front as well.
In his time as the starter, Hoffman earned the respect of his teammates thanks to his versatility, grit and toughness in the run game, helping to pave the way for the statistical eruption of running back Rico Dowdle in the second half of the season.
In fact, despite being one of the less heralded players on the team publicly, Hoffman was also solid in pass protection. In his seven starts, finishing the year with a98.7 pass-blocking efficiency grade per Pro Football Focus. That number ranked 11th in the NFL among all offensive linemen..
Overall, Hoffman graded out with a 62.1 pass blocking grade (69th out of 135 offensive guards), a 68.9 run blocking grade (37th) and a 66.3 overall grade (44th). He played 515 total snaps for Dallas in 2024, giving up just the one sack, as well as three quarterback hits and six pressures, and was penalized just five times. The vast majority of those snaps (387) came at right guard, while he also played 109 at center and 19 at left guard.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
Cowboys to host sleeper RB prospect on visit ahead of NFL Draft
Cowboys should stay patient in NFL draft for SEC’s 2024 leading rusher
Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons finally begin contract extension talks
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries