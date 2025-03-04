Dak Prescott contract restructure looms next for Dallas Cowboys
One restructure done, another one could be following up real soon for the Dallas Cowboys.
Earlier today, Dallas reworked the contract of Pro Bowl wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, freeing up $20 million in cap space.
MORE: Chauncey Golston free agency market value: Should Cowboys re-sign DE?
Next on deck? Quarterback Dak Prescott, who last September in Week One, became the highest-paid player in league history when he signed a four-year $240 million contract.
ESPN Cowboys reporter Todd Archer reported on X that a Prescott restructure could happenthis week or before the start of the new league year on March 12.
The move will help Dallas clear up a sizable amount of cap space, depending on how much of the base salary they convert into signing bonus money.
Prescott currently has a base salary of $47.75 million in 2025.
MORE: Rico Dowdle free agency market value: Should Cowboys re-sign RB?
The moves to re-work both of the Cowboys' All-Pro offensive talent's come at no surprise, with star linebacker Micah Parsons entering this offseason in search of a new deal that could potentially be record-setting.
Prescott aside, the Cowboys have already signed one of their top defenders, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who signed a four-year $80 million contract earlier today. They also retained key special teams players C.J. Goodwin and Juanyeh Thomas.
