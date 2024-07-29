Dak Prescott opens hilarious birthday presents from Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott turns 31 years old today, and while a contract extension from the Dallas Cowboys would be the perfect present, the star quarterback had to settle for some gag gifts.
The Cowboys social media team showered Prescott with gifts over the weekend and filmed his reactions as he unwrapped them all.
The results were priceless.
Prescott received a hilarious photo of himself and Ezekiel Elliott in the Step Brothers pose that he said was going in his locker, a coupon book from the social media team that mainly benefits them, and various other gifts that left him laughing.
Have a look.
Dak is entering the final year of his contract and is in line for a huge payday, but he hasn't let it be a distraction.
He's continued to show up to work and put everything into improving on the field and improving his teammates around him. It's that attitude that has many hoping he gets the deal he deserves in Dallas.
After all, he did say that he wants to remain a Cowboy.
Last season, Prescott had one of the best seasons of his career. He threw for 4,516 yards, an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. The effort earned Prescott second-team All-Pro honors and a nod to the third Pro Bowl of his career.
He has shown that he is among the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and now it is only a matter of time until he is paid like one.
