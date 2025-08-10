Cowboys' Joe Milton named among biggest losers of NFL Preseason Week 1
The Dallas Cowboys were far from sharp in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in their preseason opener. Despite turning it up in the second half, they still wound up losing 31-21.
One player who fans were excited to see was backup quarterback Joe Milton III, but he didn't have the success they expected. Milton himself was rather harsh when giving an assessment of his play, knowing he could have been better.
Milton finished with 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception on 17-of-29 passing. That performance landed him on Bleacher Report's Moe Moton's list of losers from Saturday.
Moton was surprised at how Milton performed, considering he had his way with the Rams during their joint practice. He also said it could have been even worse for Milton.
"Milton lit up the Rams defense in joint practices, but Los Angeles' defense turned the tables on him Saturday. The second-year signal-caller completed 17 out of 29 passes for 143 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He exited in the fourth quarter with an elbow injury," Moton said.
"Milton's stat line could've been worse if Rams defenders hadn't dropped interceptions in the first half. He also overthrew receivers multiple times. His buzz won't fade with one shaky preseason performance. That said, it's clear he needs more development before seeing regular-season action against starters."
Milton still had some impressive plays during the game, but had to leave when he injured his elbow in the fourth quarter. He's expected to be fine and will be on the field a lot in the next two preseason games, giving him ample opportunity to redeem himself.
