Cowboys 'excited for' Super Bowl-winning QB's approach to game
The Dallas Cowboys didn't put their best performance forward against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer is still trying to find the positives.
Since taking over the Cowboys, Schottenheimer has preached competition and making the most of your opportunities, so when he sees players who step up in the moment, he appreciates the effort and is not afraid to let it be known.
On Saturday, quarterback Joe Milton III got the start, but he was forced into an early exit after suffering an elbow injury.
MORE: Cowboys' Malik Davis makes big statement as leading rusher 24 hours after signing
That made the Cowboys turn to backup quarterback Will Grier, who received his Super Bowl ring for his time with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, and Schottenheimer was impressed.
"He just knows how to play the game. We're really excited for him," Schottenheimer said, via DallasCowboys.com. "A guy that maximizes reps like that, you couldn't be happier for him."
In his limited action against the Rams, Grier completed 2-of-3 passes for 14 yards, while rushing for 12 yards and one touchdown.
MORE: Cowboys' head coach impressed by 'gritty' performance from Marist Liufau
It will be interesting to see what the team plans to do with Grier as roster cuts begin, but if the team can sneak him onto the practice squad he'd be a clear front-runner to earn a spot.
We'll see if Grier gets increased reps next weekend when the Cowboys return home to face the Baltimore Ravens as the regular season draws closer.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
5 winners & 3 losers from Dallas Cowboys preseason loss to Rams
Cowboys fans will cringe at this horrendous stat from their preseason opener
Viral CeeDee Lamb ref collision gets perfect response from Cowboys star
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie