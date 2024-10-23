Dallas Cowboys players getting irked by fan tours at team facility
Jerry Jones dropped $1.5 billion to construct The Star in Frisco, Texas, which is the Dallas Cowboys practice facility and where players and coaches get in their weekly prep ahead of gamedays.
The facility also hosts various events like Friday night Texas high school football showcases, awards shows, boxing matches, and all-star games like the East-West Shrine Bowl.
While the venue has many purposes, its main focus should be giving the players a place to focus on their upcoming games.
But, Jerry Jones loves his money, so he's going to do anything he can to make a buck. One of those revenue streams is allowing fan tours at The Star, making the Cowboys the only team in the NFL that allows fan tours of the practice facilities.
Kalyn Kahler of ESPN.com wrote an in-depth piece on the fan tours with multiple players revealing their frustrations on the constant "disturbance" they cause.
Former Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz previously said that being in the facility makes you feel like you are in a "zoo," because random fans are tapping on the glass to get your attention while you are working out.
Former safety Jayron Kearse echoed those comments.
"You're walking by the tour guide, and they're pulling [the fans] to the side, and you hear them say, 'Oh that's CeeDee Lamb, that's CeeDee!'" Kease said. "Like Dalton said, it's kind of like you're in a zoo and kids are going to see a lion.
"That's not a reason why we didn't get over that hump. But I just don't think that really equates to winning. That has nothing to do with us winning the game."
Other players commented on going to eat in the facility and being interrupted by fans who come across your pather.
Now, the Cowboys also have many more issues than fan tours, but if random people are consistenly interupting your workouts and team meetings, it's an issue. If more players continue to speak out about the disturbances and distractions, perhaps things could chance.
But, this is Jerry Jones we are talking about, so don't hold your breath.
