Dak Prescott's record vs. Eagles ahead of Cowboys' 2025 opener

The Dallas Cowboys went 0-2 against the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, but Dak Prescott will be at the helm for the 2025 NFL opener, and history favors Dak under center.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Dak Prescott's 2024 campaign ended prematurely after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury, but he will be ready to go for the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL season opener against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in primetime.

Prescott missed both games against Philadelphia last season, watching Dallas go 0-2 while being outscored 75-13, so he will be hoping to make a statement when he returns to the field in Week 1.

But how has Prescott fared against the Eagles throughout his career?

Micah Parsons reacts to Cowboys' season-opener against hated Eagles

History is actually on Prescott's side, with the star quarterback holding an impressive 9-4 record against Philadelphia. His career highlights against the Eagles paints a beautiful picture of his success.

There has been a lot of turnover on both teams this offseason, with the Eagles losing several defensive starters after their Super Bowl run and the Cowboys revamping the roster to make up for their disappointing, injury-plagued 2024 campaign.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Eagles Week 1 odds for 2025 NFL opener

Dallas also has a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, while the Eagles will have a new offensive coordinator after losing Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints in the offseason.

A lot has changed, but Cowboys Nation will be hoping for the same result Prescott has usually delivered against Philly.

The Cowboys and Eagles will face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 4. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

