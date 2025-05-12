Dak Prescott's record vs. Eagles ahead of Cowboys' 2025 opener
Dak Prescott's 2024 campaign ended prematurely after suffering a season-ending hamstring injury, but he will be ready to go for the Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL season opener against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles in primetime.
Prescott missed both games against Philadelphia last season, watching Dallas go 0-2 while being outscored 75-13, so he will be hoping to make a statement when he returns to the field in Week 1.
But how has Prescott fared against the Eagles throughout his career?
History is actually on Prescott's side, with the star quarterback holding an impressive 9-4 record against Philadelphia. His career highlights against the Eagles paints a beautiful picture of his success.
There has been a lot of turnover on both teams this offseason, with the Eagles losing several defensive starters after their Super Bowl run and the Cowboys revamping the roster to make up for their disappointing, injury-plagued 2024 campaign.
Dallas also has a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, while the Eagles will have a new offensive coordinator after losing Kellen Moore to the New Orleans Saints in the offseason.
A lot has changed, but Cowboys Nation will be hoping for the same result Prescott has usually delivered against Philly.
The Cowboys and Eagles will face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 4. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
