Dak Prescott gets his flowers from Cowboys' Tyron Smith in retirement speech
The Dallas Cowboys are celebrating the career of Tyron Smith, as the franchise legend is officially retiring from the NFL after signing a one-day contract with the team he spent 14 seasons with.
Smith will forever be known as one of the greatest players ever to wear a Cowboys jersey, a jersey rocked by his son during the retirement press conference.
RELATED: Tyron Smith's son wears adorable custom Cowboys jersey for retirement ceremony
However, the Cowboys legend couldn't let his big day go by without praising the team's current quarterback, Dak Prescott.
"One of the best teammates I ever had. Dak cares deeply about everyone in the locker room, and he's more than a teammate. He's a lifelong friend," Smith emotionally read during his retirement speech.
Today is all about the career of Smith. However, time and time again, players continue to praise the kind of player and person that Prescott is.
Being the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys is one of the most high-pressure jobs an athlete could have. However, Prescott has always handled the job with respect and class.
This past season, Prescott had his season ended by an unfortunate injury. However, everyone around the fanbase should expect their leader to be back in a big way for the 2025 campaign.
Love him or hate him, Prescott has already done enough in his career with the Cowboys to have a day just like Smith's, when he decides to hang up the cleats.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys fill 3 biggest needs in latest Mel Kiper ESPN NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones channeling 'art of the deal' in Cowboys' Micah Parsons negotiations
Stephen Jones reveals chances Cowboys will make NFL Draft Day trade
Cowboys named suitors for $72M superstar in blockbuster NFL trade
Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader