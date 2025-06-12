Dak Prescott makes goal clear about Dallas Cowboys, NFL legacy
It wouldn't be fair to say the Dallas Cowboys are in a must-win season. Isn't every season a must-win season in the NFL?
However, this team has the talent to do something really special in Brian Schottenheimer's first year as the head coach.
The potential greatness of the 2025 Cowboys starts and stops with quarterback Dak Prescott. Last season, the front office made Prescott the highest-paid player in the league. Then the Cowboys quarterback suffered a hamstring injury that would sideline him for the majority of the season.
Prescott isn't lost on the potential of this team this season. The veteran quarterback isn't worried about what this season would mean to his legacy, he just wants to win.
“I want to win a championship. The legacy and things and whatever comes after I finish playing will take care of itself. I want to win a championship. I’ll be damned if it’s just for my legacy or for this team or for my personal being, for my sanity," Prescott told the media following minicamp, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
"The legacy will take care of itself. I have to stay where my feet are."
Sports fan culture has turned into rings being the only measurement for how great a player truly was during their time in their respective sport.
Yes, the Super Bowl is the most important game to win, but don't disrespect a legacy just because the player didn't win a ring. However, Prescott is hoping that there won't be a conversation involving his name.
