Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: Dak Prescott and the quarterbacks
There aren’t many positions in professional sports that receive the attention that the quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys does.
As the face of the most visible franchise in the NFL, this position is often overly-criticized, as current starter Dak Prescott knows all too well. However, they can become legendary if they win — just as Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman.
MORE: NFC East RB rankings: How the Dallas Cowboys stack up against their rivals
Prescott remains the unquestioned starter, but he’s also coming off a hamstring injury which reminds us that we’re one snap away from seeing another signal-caller take the reins. With that being the case, here’s a look at who fills out the depth chart behind Prescott.
Cowboys QB Depth Chart
- Dak Prescott
- Joe Milton III
- Will Grier
Prescott missed significant time in 2020, 2022, and 2024. That’s why they valued Cooper Rush as much as they did, but with him gone, they’ll turn to Joe Milton III as their QB2. Added in a trade with the New England Patriots, Milton could prove to be an upgrade over Rush thanks to his rocket arm and unreal athleticism.
Will Grier rounds things out, but might not be guaranteed a roster spot. The third-round pick from 2019 is on his second stint in Dallas, but hasn’t played in a regular season game since his rookie campaign with the Carolina Panthers.
Storyline Watch: Does Brian Schottenheimer keep 3 QBs?
There are currently three quarterbacks on the roster, and the Cowboys have kept three in each of the past two seasons. That was due to the presence of Trey Lance, however, who they hoped they could develop. That might not be the case this season, but we still don’t know what first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer will do.
Predictions
Dallas is likely to go with two quarterbacks while stashing Grier on the practice squad. While Prescott takes a lot of heat, he should have a bounce-back season, especially with the addition of George Pickens.
If they have to turn to Milton at any point, look for him to keep the offense moving with more explosiveness than they had with Rush filling in.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Cowboys' most pressing concern identified, and it's not running back
Cowboys urged to trade former second-round pick after AFC blockbuster
Dallas Cowboys get unflattering comparison to broken down luxury car
PHOTOS: KayDianna Garza, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc