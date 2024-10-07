Dak Prescott gives Hunter Luepke new nickname after Cowboys big win
A huge win on the road improved the Dallas Cowboys to 3-2 on the season. Naturally, the majority of the attention has gone to Jalen Tolbert for his game-winning touchdown and Rico Dowdle for finally giving the team a rushing attack.
However, there were many unsung heroes in the win as well, including fullback Hunter Luepke.
The second-year player from North Dakota State didn't get many touches but he made the most of them. He converted a third-and-one during a 16-play, 90-yard drive that led to a touchdown pass from Fak Prescott to Rico Dowdle.
That put Dallas on top 13-10.
That put Dallas on top 13-10.
He again played a huge role on their final drive as he caught a short pass on first-and-10 from the Steelers' 22 and took the ball to the four-yard line. The 18-yard reception set them up for the win and earned him a new nickname from Prescott — who used to call him “Lil Mike Alstott” but now dubbed the fullback "H-Train."
Luepke has quickly become a fan favorite and has become a weapon in the passing game. He has seven catches for 91 yards and has converted five first downs. On the ground, he has four rushing attempts for 14 yards and has turned three of those touches into a fresh set of downs.
At 238 pounds, Luepke has become the short yardage back but has proven that he can't be slept on in the passing game either.
