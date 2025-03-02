Dak Prescott gives injury update, vows to be ready for 2025 season opener
The Dallas Cowboys will be entering the 2025 NFL season with a lot to prove, and their success on the field will rely heavily on Dak Prescott's health.
After suffering a season-ending hamstring injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, Prescott has been focused on his recovery.
This weekend, Prescott was speaking at the launch of the Girl’s Flag Football League at AT&T Stadium and provided an injury update to reporters as he looks forward to getting back to work with the team's new coaching staff.
"I'm not gonna put a timeline on it, but I'll be ready for the first game and when anything matters and very, very ready," Prescott said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I'm feeling good. I'm doing more and more. The last two weeks have been huge and progressive for me.
"I wouldn't say I'm running full speed yet. But everything's on the right track, and I'm excited."
There is no word on whether Prescott will be available for OTAs or minicamp, but knowing he is on track to take the field when the season begins is a promising note.
Prescott generally sits out during the preseason, so we'll have to wait and see when we will get to see Prescott back in uniform.
