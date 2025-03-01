CeeDee Lamb discusses Micah Parsons future, HC Brian Schottenheimer's impact
Put the Micah Parsons trade rumors to rest. At least if you ask wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
The Dallas Cowboys' star play maker doesn't mince words when talking about Parsons' future in Dallas amid swirling speculation.
"We're definitely gonna retire together," Lamb told DJ Siddiqi during a Sports Lens interview while representing BodyArmor. "That's my quote: Micah's going to be in a Dallas uniform."
While Parsons approaches a potential mega-extension, with the defensive star entering the fifth year option of his rookie deal, Lamb brushed off concerns with the confidence that's made him one of the NFL's premier and highest paid receivers.
"That's my guy — I got him, he's got me. And I'll never doubt it," Lamb said of his relationship with Parsons. "I know it's going to get a little tricky, a little wild, loud and messy. But at the end of the day, you know your worth."
The 25-year-old Lamb, two seasons ago led the NFL with 135 catches, spoke just as passionately about new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who's stepping into his first head coaching gig following a 7-10 finish in 2024 and the departure of head coach Mike McCarthy.
"Very high energy guy," Lamb said, his excitement evident. "We make a big play, he's definitely there celebrating with you. Everyone loves a player's coach."
What impressed Lamb most? Schottenheimer's hands-on approach.
"He's always involved," Lamb noted. "As much as your coach is involved in the team and understanding, the more we can connect, talk, and be on the same page. That's one of the first things that was eye-popping."
The All-Pro receiver hasn't wasted time building chemistry with the 51-year old head coach. He's been a regular at the team facility during the offseason.
"I've been in the building plenty of times," Lamb said. "We chop it up, have great conversations... should be fun. Can't wait."
Lamb's message aimed to alleviate Cowboys fans' anxieties regarding Parsons and Schottenheimer, emphasizing that Parsons will remain with the team and that the Cowboys are confident in their new leadership.
