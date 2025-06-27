Dak Prescott goes viral for jacked physique at Cowboys skill players retreat
Dallas Cowboys superstar quarterback Dak Prescott has been hard at work to get back to 100 percent after suffering a season-ending injury during the 2024 NFL season.
Prescott suffered a partial avulsion of his right hamstring, with the tendon pulling away from the bone during a Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
He had surgery to repair his hamstring on November 13, 2024, and has since been working hard in his rehab process.
This month, Prescott was at the annual retreat with Cowboys skill players, and a photo from the workouts has gone viral with Prescott flexing his jacked physique.
Getting Prescott back to 100 percent will be crucial for the Cowboys if they want to bounce back in 2025. After an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, Prescott cuold take the team to new heights -- especially with the addition of star wide receiver George Pickens.
Last season, Prescott threw for just 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a career-low 45.3 QBR.
So, let's hope the offseason work pays off.
The Cowboys will travel to Oxnard, California in late July to officially kick off training camp on Monday, July 21.
