Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott health update, Troy Aikman on Super Bowl drought
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's another day of looking to the future for Big D while the NFL world waits for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade to cap off the week.
It's tough times for Cowboys fans, but at least everyone can rest well knowing the season is officially in the books and now all we can do is look to the future.
With the new additions to the team's coaching staff under Brian Schottenheimer, there are some things to be excited about so it's time to test everyone's optimism as we prepare for free agency and the NFL Draft.
While we do that, let's take a look around at some of the headlines making waves on social media and around the web.
Dak Prescott health update
Dak Prescott spoke with reporters this week and provided an update on his health as he continues to recover from season-ending hamstring surgery.
“My health is good,” he said, via the New York Times. “I’m doing a lot more. I’m getting there. I’m really looking to amp it up here. I got all my confidence. We’ll be fine.”
Troy Aikman on Cowboys' Super Bowl drought
The only thing worse than watching the division-rival Eagles win Super Bowl LIX for Cowboys fans is the fact the team hasn't even come close in nearly 30 years.
