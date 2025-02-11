Dallas Cowboys predicted to bolster running game with perennial 1,000 yard RB
The Dallas Cowboys' new regime seems to have a renewed interest in focusing on the run. With the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer and his coaching staff, the gameplan moving forward seems to be clear.
Of course, with starting running back Rico Dowdle set to hit the NFL free agency market, Dallas will have to look elsewhere to bolster the running game.
One option is in the 2025 NFL Draft class with Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty, who is a Frisco native regularly expressing his desire to play for the Cowboys, while another is free agency.
MORE: 3 bargain NFL free agents Cowboys should consider
YardBarker's Seth Trachtman predicted some potential free agent moves and had the Cowboys addressing the running back position with a perennial 1,000-yard rusher.
Enter PIttsburgh Steelers star Najee Harris.
"Dallas clearly made a mistake when they didn't address running back adequately in the offseason," he writes. "Harris is the type of power runner that the team has coveted in the pass, and could be a great fit to complement a now less mobile Dak Prescott."
Harris would certainly bring a reliable presence to the Cowboys backfield and someone who could bring Schottenheimer's gameplan to fruition.
Beginning on Tuesday, February 18, teams can start designating with the franchise or transition tags. The deadline is set for Tuesday, March 4. The "legal tampering period" will begin on Monday, March 10, with free agency officially beginning on Wednesday, March 12 at 4:00 p.m. ET.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances