NFL analyst predicts playoff berth for Dallas Cowboys in 2025

It’s been an eventful offseason for theDallas Cowboys who found themselves looking for a new coach when they couldn’t come to terms with Mike McCarthy .

An underwhelming search led to the hiring of Brian Schottenheimer which was met with disappointment from the fan base. The tone has improved following some impressive hires on the staff around Schottenheimer but the expectations are still low.

That’s why Connor Orr of SI.com believes Dallas will shock people in 2025.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Orr made one bold prediction for all 32 teams this season and for the Cowboys, he sees a playoff berth in their future. He attributes this to their history while also claiming the Washington Commanders could run into a wall.

“The Cowboys will make the playoffs in the first year of the Brian Schottenheimer regime. Because that’s kind of how it happens, right? We spend all offseason talking about how awful the process was while forgetting that Dallas has star power at nearly all critical positions. The casualty here, in my mind, is a Commanders team that hits a Texans-like wall in Year 2 when everyone is expecting a kind of rocket ascension.” — Orr, SI.com

Dallas has a track record of falling short when expectations are high while rising above them when they’re low. There are also countless examples of sophomore slumps, including C.J. Stroud — which was mentioned by Orr.

Having said that, the Cowboys still need to change their focus in the offseason if they hope to make good on this prediction. Avoiding free agents and allowing starters to leave will lead to another frustrating campaign no matter how many good assistants are hired.

