Former Cowboys’ starter doesn’t see Dallas as NFC East threat
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-10 campaign but believe things will improve in 2025.
They’re turning to Brian Schottenheimer as their new head coach and even those who disliked the hire have to be impressed with the staff he put together. Dallas is also ready to get Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Trevon Diggs back at full strength after dealing with injuries all year.
While they believe that’s enough for them to contend with the world champion Philadelphia Eagles, one former Dallas first-round pick doesn’t believe that will be the case. Marcus Spears, who has played for the Cowboys from 2005 through 2012, said on ESPN’s Get Up that the Washington Commanders are the primary threat to the division champs.
He praised the organization as a whole while also touting Jayden Daniels as a key piece. He even stated they could make a play for Myles Garrett since they’re in excellent shape with the salary cap.
“The Commanders. I look at their cap space and think they are going to try to make a play for Myles Garrett which could shift a lot in this division. They’ve shown competence, this was a really good football team. We all know that they have the position right. I think [Jayden Daniels] is going to continue to play well.” — Spears on Get Up
Washington made the NFC Championship Game this season which was their first year under former Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
They made huge strides in just one season and until proven otherwise, they feel like the team that could dethrone the Eagles. That should be humbling for the Cowboys.
