Former Dallas Cowboys QB stars on new survival-themed reality TV show
The Dallas Cowboys have been represented on survival-themed reality competitions in the past, with Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson appearing on season 21 of the long-running CBS reality series Survivor.
Now, a new show has hit the airwaves and a lesser known person from America's Team is on the cast.
Tony Banks, who was part of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XXXV winning team, is one of the stars on the new FOX reality series Extracted, along with his wife Yolanda and 18-year-old son Anthony.
MORE: Dak Prescott embraces new era under Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer
For the show, Anthony is one of 12 untrained survivalists dropped off in the Canadian wilderness with limited supplies competing for a $250,000 prize. Tony and Yolanda are responsible providing Anthony with the necessary supplies from a designated "HQ" with other family members of the cast.
Anthony, who is a model, cannot leave the wilderness unless he is "extracted" by his family.
Tony was very briefly a member of the Dallas Cowboys during the 2001 offseason. Banks was signed to replace Troy Aikman, but during training camp, he was abruptly released which cleared the way for the Quincy Carter era to begin in Big D.
MORE: Dak Prescott's bold claim regarding Cowboys, Super Bowl champion Eagles
He would go on to play for the Washington football team under Marty Schottenheimer and the Houston Texans behind David Carr.
On the season premiere of Extracted, 18-year-old Anthony was having a rough go in the wilderness while his parents helplessly looked on.
New episodes of Extracted will air Monday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances