Dak Prescott's bold claim regarding Cowboys, Super Bowl champion Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback remains confident in his team's ability to compete against the world champions.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at AT&T Stadium. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Two things are certain in life: death and taxes.

For the Dallas Cowboys, add Dak Prescott's unwavering confidence to that list.

The Cowboys' veteran passer expressed confidence that his team stands toe-to-toe with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, despite the arch-rival's recent championship success.

"I feel like we've competed with the Eagles and for the most part, beaten them when we've played them," Prescott said while acknowledging the Eagles' ultimate achievement. "I don't want to say 'check the record' when they're the ones holding the trophy."

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is interviewed by Terry Bradshaw after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Prescott's comments come after Philadelphia's dominant 2024 season.

The Eagle's finished 14-3, swept the Cowboys for the first time since 2011, and culminated in their 40-22 Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. While giving credit to the Eagles' accomplishments, Prescott maintained that Dallas has historically held its own in the fierce NFC East rivalry.

Prescott, who missed the final nine games of the 2024 season, including both games against the NFC East rival, reflected on watching the NFC Championship game, noting the Cowboys' regular competition against both final contestants the Eagles and Washington Commanders.

"Those two teams are teams we battled against each and every year, a couple of times," he said. "It's our turn, and it's on us."

Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle reacts with quarterback Dak Prescott after making a juggling catch for a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Cowboys finished last season at 7-10 and watched as Mike McCarthy departed after five seasons as head coach only to be replaced by the unexpected Brian Schottenheimer who served as Dallas' offensive coordinator in each of the past two seasons.

A healthy Prescott and a strong offseason could help increase Dallas' chances of matching up to a now tougher NFC East division in 2025.

