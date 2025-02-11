Dak Prescott's bold claim regarding Cowboys, Super Bowl champion Eagles
Two things are certain in life: death and taxes.
For the Dallas Cowboys, add Dak Prescott's unwavering confidence to that list.
MORE: Former Cowboys’ starter doesn’t see Dallas as NFC East threat
The Cowboys' veteran passer expressed confidence that his team stands toe-to-toe with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, despite the arch-rival's recent championship success.
"I feel like we've competed with the Eagles and for the most part, beaten them when we've played them," Prescott said while acknowledging the Eagles' ultimate achievement. "I don't want to say 'check the record' when they're the ones holding the trophy."
Prescott's comments come after Philadelphia's dominant 2024 season.
The Eagle's finished 14-3, swept the Cowboys for the first time since 2011, and culminated in their 40-22 Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. While giving credit to the Eagles' accomplishments, Prescott maintained that Dallas has historically held its own in the fierce NFC East rivalry.
MORE: NFL analyst predicts playoff berth for Dallas Cowboys in 2025
Prescott, who missed the final nine games of the 2024 season, including both games against the NFC East rival, reflected on watching the NFC Championship game, noting the Cowboys' regular competition against both final contestants the Eagles and Washington Commanders.
"Those two teams are teams we battled against each and every year, a couple of times," he said. "It's our turn, and it's on us."
The Cowboys finished last season at 7-10 and watched as Mike McCarthy departed after five seasons as head coach only to be replaced by the unexpected Brian Schottenheimer who served as Dallas' offensive coordinator in each of the past two seasons.
A healthy Prescott and a strong offseason could help increase Dallas' chances of matching up to a now tougher NFC East division in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason
Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
Cowboys' top priorities for 2025 offseason features no-brainer decision
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb issues strong response to Micah Parsons trade talk
Super Bowl 60 odds: Way-too-early look at Dallas Cowboys' 2025 chances