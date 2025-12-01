Dak Prescott’s Week 13 masterclass leads to strong review in recent report card
As the Dallas Cowboys prepare for another Thursday night showing, the rest of the league is just wrapping up Week 13.
With that, comes the weekly quarterback report card from Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, who handed out grades for each quarterback who played so far this week. That includes Dak Prescott, who was spectacular in the win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving Day.
Sobleski called Prescott the “constant” in Dallas after he went 27-of-39 attempts for 320 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He said the defense is still a question but gave Prescott an A for his latest performance.
”The defense remains under the microscope. Meanwhile, Prescott threw for over 300 yards for the fourth time this season, including in each of the last two games. The NFL's top-ranked offense has averaged 437 yards during Dallas' current three-game winning streak,” Sobleski said.
“Prescott was particularly good Thursday by going 10 of 12 passing for 108 yards and two touchdowns when pressured, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. His lone turnover came on Dallas' first drive while being hit by a defender.”
Dak Prescott still has one huge question to answer
Knocking off the Chiefs in front of a massive audience did wonders for Prescott’s standing in 2025, but there’s going to be one concern that lingers over his head.
Critics are quick to explain away Prescott’s in-season mastery by pointing to his lack of success in the postseason. Not everything that’s gone wrong in the playoffs is due to Prescott, but quarterback legacies are built on winning in the postseason.
Until Prescott finds success during that time, he’s going to be hit with the same critique. The good news is that he seems to have the right team around him to make a run finally. The bad news is that they fell way behind in the standings before seeing it all start to click.
