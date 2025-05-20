Cowboys QB Dak Prescott at a crossroads with ‘most to prove’ in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys had a frustrating season in 2024, finishing with a record of 7-10, ending three consecutive 12-5 campaigns.
A major part of the issue for Dallas was injuries suffered by star players, including starting quarterback Dak Prescott who missed nine games.
His return to health, as well as the additions made this offseason have the Cowboys feeling confident about their chances in 2025 under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Others are still unconvinced.
One skeptic is CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin who says Prescott is one of the top five players at a crossroadsin 2025, with a lot to prove.
“Is Prescott a safer bet as a starting quarterback than, say, Michael Penix Jr. with the Atlanta Falcons? Sure. That doesn't mean he isn't under worlds of pressure to justify the Dallas Cowboys' sudden vault back into a national spotlight. Can he stay healthy after missing extensive time in three of his last five seasons? Can he keep George Pickens happy opposite CeeDee Lamb? Can he finally push Dallas deep into the playoffs under a new coach in Brian Schottenheimer? The list goes on for such an accomplished veteran.”
Questioning Prescott’s durability is fair, especially given his track record. That said, it’s rather comical that adding Pickens is somehow an issue for Prescott.
Any other franchise adding an ascending star would be praised for giving their quarterback the weapons they need. With Prescott, the narrative shifts to whether he can keep everyone happy.
Considering Prescott is already set to be the all-time leader in passing yards for the most visible team in the NFL, that shouldn’t even be a thought. We all know Prescott has a different bar, which is why he’s going to be on “prove it” lists every year unless he leads Dallas to a title.
Of course, that would just lead to everyone asking if he can do it again.
