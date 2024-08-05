Cowboys Country

Dak praises rising Cowboys WR: 'No telling how great he can be'

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott had high praise for rising wide receiver Jalen Tolbert, who has put together a strong start to training camp.

Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) keeps the ball from safety Juanyeh Thomas (40) during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge playing fields.
Dak Prescott has some high praise for a rising Dallas Cowboys wide receiver who has been putting on a show early in training camp.

Prescott was speaking on the team's young receiving corps when he showered third-year pass catcher Jalen Tolbert with praise. Prescott discussed the trust he has built with Tolbert saying, "There's no telling how great he can be."

"We had a great conversation about roles, about what individual roles that we have and what they [are] to the team," Prescott said while speaking to reporters," via NFL.com.

"I remember he particularly lays out what he thinks his role was and I just told him, 'Your role is to go show that you can be a No. 1 receiver. At minimal, a No. 2 receiver.'"

He added, "He's approached this camp with that intensity, with that mindset and he's made exactly those kinda plays practice after practice. I know he's given me tons of confidence in him and I know his confidence is growing and the play-callers have confidence in him to keep feeding him the ball."

Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys
Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry (24) tackles Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert (18) during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The 25-year-old Tolbert has been taking every advantage of CeeDee Lamb's absence to build his chemistry with Prescott.


Tolbert is battling Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, Tyron Billy-Johnson, Jalen Cropper, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy for the job, but is the clear favorite, despite having just 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in his professional career.

He is clearly in the driver's seat to be the team's WR3 and an important piece of the offense.

During his final year at South Alabama in 2021, Tolbert recorded 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. And now, he is ready to showcase the talent that made him a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

