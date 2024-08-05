Dak praises rising Cowboys WR: 'No telling how great he can be'
Dak Prescott has some high praise for a rising Dallas Cowboys wide receiver who has been putting on a show early in training camp.
Prescott was speaking on the team's young receiving corps when he showered third-year pass catcher Jalen Tolbert with praise. Prescott discussed the trust he has built with Tolbert saying, "There's no telling how great he can be."
"We had a great conversation about roles, about what individual roles that we have and what they [are] to the team," Prescott said while speaking to reporters," via NFL.com.
WATCH: Jalen Tolbert makes 'Play of the Day' in Cowboys' first practice
"I remember he particularly lays out what he thinks his role was and I just told him, 'Your role is to go show that you can be a No. 1 receiver. At minimal, a No. 2 receiver.'"
He added, "He's approached this camp with that intensity, with that mindset and he's made exactly those kinda plays practice after practice. I know he's given me tons of confidence in him and I know his confidence is growing and the play-callers have confidence in him to keep feeding him the ball."
The 25-year-old Tolbert has been taking every advantage of CeeDee Lamb's absence to build his chemistry with Prescott.
Tolbert is battling Jalen Brooks, KaVontae Turpin, Tyron Billy-Johnson, Jalen Cropper, and sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy for the job, but is the clear favorite, despite having just 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns in his professional career.
He is clearly in the driver's seat to be the team's WR3 and an important piece of the offense.
During his final year at South Alabama in 2021, Tolbert recorded 82 catches for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns. It was his second consecutive 1,000-yard season. And now, he is ready to showcase the talent that made him a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
World’s Team: Cowboys are most popular NFL team in the world, per Google
Canton Cowboys: From Staubach to Smith: The 10 greatest Cowboys in Canton
Cowboys Confidence: 4 reasons the 2024 season will be a success for the Cowboys
Football Fun: Best Cowboys-themed fantasy football team names for 2024
He A Fan, He A Fan: Dallas Cowboys continue to live rent-free in Eagles' heads