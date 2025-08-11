Where Dak Prescott lands in NFL QB tier rankings entering 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 2024 campaign and aiming for a big bounce-back in the 2025-26 NFL season. One man who can help lead the charge is a healthy Dak Prescott.
Dallas was without Prescott for half of the season after he went down with a season-ending hamstring injury suffered in the team's Week 9 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in early November.
Prescott, who is now healthy, aims to regain his MVP form from just two years ago.
But, how does coming off a season-ending injury impact his standing in the annual QB Tier list from The Athletic? While he dropped a few spots in the rankings, he retained his tier from a year ago.
Prescott dropped from No. 9 in 2024 to No. 12 in 2025, but he kept his spot in Tier 2.
What is a Tier 2 Quarterback?
"A Tier 2 quarterback can carry his team sometimes but not as consistently," The Athletic writes.
"He can handle pure-passing situations in doses and/or possesses other dimensions that are special enough to elevate him above Tier 3. He has a hole or two in his game."
Joining Prescott in Tier 2 are fellow NFC East quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Jalen Hurts. Daniels sits atop the Tier 2 list at No. 6, while Hurts is in a tie for ninth with C.J. Stroud. Other quarterbacks ranked ahead of Prescott in the tier are Justin Herbert, Jared Goff, and Baker Mayfield.
We'll have to see how Prescott bounces back in 2025, especially with a revamped offense, but it's good to see that he still has strong expectations after nearly 10 months away from the field.
