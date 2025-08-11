Dak Prescott gets top 10 ranking in key QB trait from NFL analyst
In his last full season, Dak Prescott finished as the runner-up in NFL MVP voting. Despite that, the Dallas Cowboys' star quarterback is often dismissed in discussions about the top signal-callers in the league.
Prescott is also one of the most unfairly criticized quarterbacks in the league, but that comes with the territory of being the starting quarterback in Dallas.
Last season, Prescott's season came to an early end after an unfortunate hamstring injury landed him on injured reserve, but now he is healthy and ready for a bounce-back year to remind him of his MVP form.
Ahead of the 2025-26 season, former NFL quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the league based on seven important traits like arm, accuracy, and more. When it came to one key category, Prescott finally received his flowers.
Prescott landed at No. 8 in mechanics.
"When it comes to mechanics, I'm looking for a smooth and repeatable throwing motion that doesn't change even under pressure," Orlovsky wrote. "The technically sound quarterbacks always operate from a strong base, and that allows them to stay in rhythm and deliver the ball through the same process -- start to finish -- even when the pocket isn't clean."
Prescott also received an honorable mention for his pocket presence, though he was left out of the top 10.
"Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert were left off the top 10, but that's no knock on their abilities," Orlovsky noted. "They do a really nice job relying on their great mechanics to make things happen in the pocket."
Prescott is ready to attack the season under first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, with who the star quarterback has a great relationship. The two have worked closely together, with Schottenheimer serving as the team's offensive coordinator under Mike McCarthy.
When you give a healthy Dak Prescott the receiving duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, plus a more involved KaVontae Turpin and a healthy Jake Ferguson, the offense could take a major leap forward in 2025.
