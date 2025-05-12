Micah Parsons reacts to Cowboys' season-opener against hated Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys will officially start the 2025 NFL regular season in primetime against a familiar foe.
On Monday morning, NBC announced on the TODAY Show that the Cowboys will be featured in the NFL season-opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion and NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.
The rivalry will kick off the season on a high note and everyone is going to be tuning in.
While Cowboys Nation is understandably excited to start the season against a hated rival and the Eagles are ready to start their quest for a repeat, another person seems ready to get on the field.
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, who grew up an Eagles fan, reacted to the news on social media with a very simple response.
"Yeah yeah let’s ball," Parsons wrote on Instagram Stories with an exhaling face and lion emoji.
Bragging rights in the division will be on the line from Week 1, so once the ball kicks off, the time for talk is over.
The Cowboys and Eagles will face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 4. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Get your popcorn ready, because we are about to learn a lot about the Cowboys in the Schottenheimer Era right out of the gate.
