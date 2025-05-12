Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons reacts to Cowboys' season-opener against hated Eagles

Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons is ready to start the 2025 NFL season, and he seems motivated to go against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes the passer in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes the passer in the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will officially start the 2025 NFL regular season in primetime against a familiar foe.

On Monday morning, NBC announced on the TODAY Show that the Cowboys will be featured in the NFL season-opener against the reigning Super Bowl champion and NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

The rivalry will kick off the season on a high note and everyone is going to be tuning in.

While Cowboys Nation is understandably excited to start the season against a hated rival and the Eagles are ready to start their quest for a repeat, another person seems ready to get on the field.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, who grew up an Eagles fan, reacted to the news on social media with a very simple response.

"Yeah yeah let’s ball," Parsons wrote on Instagram Stories with an exhaling face and lion emoji.

Micah Parsons Instagram NFL season opener Dallas Cowboys Philadelphia Eagles
Micah Parsons / Instagram

Bragging rights in the division will be on the line from Week 1, so once the ball kicks off, the time for talk is over.

The Cowboys and Eagles will face off at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 4. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

Get your popcorn ready, because we are about to learn a lot about the Cowboys in the Schottenheimer Era right out of the gate.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

