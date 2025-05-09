Dak Prescott ripped as 'unreliable, not cut out to lead' Cowboys by NFL insider
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign that was plagued by several injuries to star players on both sides of the ball.
After the team completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens, there are high hopes for the Dallas offense.
However, it will all come down to how Dak Prescott is able to return from his season-ending injury.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently dropped one sentence to describe every team's quarterback room following the NFL Draft, and Dak Prescott and the Cowboys got a less-than-flattering review.
Prescott was described as "unreleabile" and "not cut out to lead" the Cowboys by Gagnon.
"Dak Prescott is unreliable and not cut out to lead this franchise deep into the playoffs, but they’re pretty much handcuffed to him for the next two years," he wrote.
The review is unnecessarily harsh for a player who was a NFL MVP runner-up just two seasons ago. Dallas will be hoping to see that version of Prescott back on the field after he gets back to 100 percent.
Last season, before his injury, Prescott threw for only 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His 86 QB rating was the lowest of his professional career.
