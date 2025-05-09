Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott ripped as 'unreliable, not cut out to lead' Cowboys by NFL insider

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott received a scathing review from an NFL insider that paints him in a negative light as 'unreliable' and an unfit leader.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts to a penalty against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts to a penalty against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign that was plagued by several injuries to star players on both sides of the ball.

After the team completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens, there are high hopes for the Dallas offense.

However, it will all come down to how Dak Prescott is able to return from his season-ending injury.

MORE: Ex-NFL QB says Dak Prescott is in 'make or break year' after George Pickens trade

Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon recently dropped one sentence to describe every team's quarterback room following the NFL Draft, and Dak Prescott and the Cowboys got a less-than-flattering review.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott on the bench against the Atlanta Falcons. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Prescott was described as "unreleabile" and "not cut out to lead" the Cowboys by Gagnon.

MORE: Cowboys insulted in WR duo ranking following George Pickens trade

"Dak Prescott is unreliable and not cut out to lead this franchise deep into the playoffs, but they’re pretty much handcuffed to him for the next two years," he wrote.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Cleveland Browns. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The review is unnecessarily harsh for a player who was a NFL MVP runner-up just two seasons ago. Dallas will be hoping to see that version of Prescott back on the field after he gets back to 100 percent.

Last season, before his injury, Prescott threw for only 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His 86 QB rating was the lowest of his professional career.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

What new Cowboys WR room looks like after George Pickens Trade

New Cowboys receiver George Pickens sends a strong message about his contract situation

Cowboys legend hypes revamped offense after George Pickens trade

What the Dallas Cowboys gave up in George Pickens trade

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News