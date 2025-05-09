Ex-NFL QB says Dak Prescott is in 'make or break year' after George Pickens trade
The Dallas Cowboys stumbled through the 2024 NFL season with several injuries plaguing the team on both sides of the ball. Notably, during Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Prescott suffered a partial hamstring avulsion, which means his tendon partially tore off the bone.
Prescott underwent surgery to repair the injury and is now hoping to lead the Cowboys in a bounce-back year with a revamped coaching staff and offense.
Following the team's trade for Pittsburgh Steelers star wide receiver George Pickens, all eyes are on Prescott entering 2025 with high hopes for what the team can accomplish with one of the most exciting receiver duos in the league.
MORE: Super Bowl champion CB claims Cowboys’ George Pickens is top 3 NFL WR
During Thursday's episode of The Facility on FOX Sports 1, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel discussed the Pickens move and shared his belief that it sets Prescott up for a "make or break year."
According to Daniels, with the addition of Pickens, the Cowboys will be able to tell whether Prescott is the future of the franchise or whether it's time to consider other options -- despite signing him to a record-setting contract before last season.
Last season before his injury, Prescott threw for only 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His 86 QB rating was the lowest of his professional career.
MORE: NFL legend praises Jerry Jones' 'all-in move' for George Pickens
However, in his last full season, Prescott finished as the runner-up for NFL MVP. Dallas will be hoping to see that version of Prescott back on the field after he gets back to 100 percent.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
What new Cowboys WR room looks like after George Pickens Trade
New Cowboys receiver George Pickens sends a strong message about his contract situation
Cowboys legend hypes revamped offense after George Pickens trade
What the Dallas Cowboys gave up in George Pickens trade