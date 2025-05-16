Dak Prescott shockingly snubbed in 2025 NFL season predictions
The Dallas Cowboys now know their future as the NFL has released the schedules for every team for the 2025 season.
Now that every game has been revealed, analysts are putting together their pre-season predictions, like wins and losses, and player production.
ESPN's Mike Clay did a deep dive on every team's potential 2025 season with predictions for every major statistical category.
RELATED: Brother of Dallas Cowboys superstar floats exciting tight end trade idea
Cowboys fans may not be that thrilled with Clay's quarterback ratings going into the season, as he has Dak Prescott just outside the top ten.
In his thorough team grades, Clay believes statistically that Prescott will be the 12th-best quarterback in the league when the 2025 season is all said and done.
That puts the Cowboys quarterback behind names like Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, Kyler Murray, and newly extended San Francisco quarterback, Brock Purdy.
Last season was not going well for Prescott, even before the injury that would cause him to miss half the season.
However, in his 2023 campaign, Prescott led the league in touchdown passes with 36. The highest-paid quarterback in the league looks to already have some doubters heading into the 2025 season.
Everyone knows the best way to prove the doubters wrong, and that's by having great performances on the field. Prescott will now have a dynamic wide receiver duo on his side, with the addition of George Pickens. 2025 could be a make-or-break year for Prescott.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 most important Dallas Cowboys revenge games for 2025 NFL season
6 easiest games on Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL schedule
Dallas Cowboys make NFL history with unprecedented schedule stretch
Micah Parsons calls BS on Cowboys insider's claim 'handshake deal is done'
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc