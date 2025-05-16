Cowboys Country

Cowboys' CB Trevon Diggs surpasses major milestone in injury rehab

Trevon Diggs is recovering from a second major knee injury, and the Dallas Cowboys CB is determined to come back better than ever.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs leaves the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Trevon Diggs became a superstar during his second season with the Dallas Cowboys when he recorded 11 interceptions.

The 2020 second-round pick out of Alabama continued to develop into one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, leading to a five-year, $97 million contract extension ahead of the 2023 season.

Unfortunately, he's struggled to stay healthy since signing that deal.

Diggs tore his ACL after two games in 2023 and suffered an injury on the same knee in December of 2024. He was sent to the IR after 11 games, meaning he's suited up for just 13 over the past two years.

Determined to return to full health, Diggs has been rehabbing this offseason and has made excellent progress. He even surpassed a major milestone recently as he was able to run laterally while working with Alkeme Sports RX.

Dallas has a lot invested in Diggs, who is the veteran leader of the secondary. If healthy, they could boast a deep unit led by Diggs and DaRon Bland.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reacts to getting an interception against the New Orleans Saints.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reacts to getting an interception against the New Orleans Saints. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Diggs isn't their only defensive back returning from injury, however. Rookie third-round pick Shavon Revel Jr. and 2024 breakout star Josh Butler are each recovering from a torn ACL. Even Bland was limited throughout this past season due to a foot injury.

Talent isn't an issue in this secondary, but durability remains a major question mark. Diggs is hopeful he can put those concerns to bed and be the player we saw early in his career once more.

Randy Gurzi
