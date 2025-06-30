Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys hit with extreme disrespect in NFL playoff odds

The Dallas Cowboys have been given surprisingly low odds to make the playoffs this year.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leads teammates through a drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys had a frustrating campaign in 2024, finishing 7-10. That ended their three-year streak of 12-win seasons accompanied by playoff appearances.

Dallas had high hopes entering the year but injuries suffered to key players, such as quarterback Dak Prescott, contributed to their struggles. With Prescott back at 100 percent, the Cowboys are hopeful they can make another run at the postseason, especially after adding wide receiver George Pickens.

Not everyone believes they will make it to the tournament, however, with the Cowboys entering training camp with bottom 10 playoff odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Considering the fact that they’re 76-46 when Prescott starts, it feels unrealistically low.

Dallas is likely being knocked for three things when considering these odds. The first, and foremost, is the uncertainty surrounding new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. His winning over fans with he approach but is still an unknown.

Dallas also has more questions than answers at running back. Again.

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Lastly, they play in the same division as the two teams who faced off in the NFC Championship Game last year, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Expected to finish third in the division, Dallas is suddenly being treated like a long shot to make the postseason.

The good news is that they have the talent to prove the doubters wrong, and perhaps these odds will provide more motivation.

Published
