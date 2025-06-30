Dallas Cowboys hit with extreme disrespect in NFL playoff odds
The Dallas Cowboys had a frustrating campaign in 2024, finishing 7-10. That ended their three-year streak of 12-win seasons accompanied by playoff appearances.
Dallas had high hopes entering the year but injuries suffered to key players, such as quarterback Dak Prescott, contributed to their struggles. With Prescott back at 100 percent, the Cowboys are hopeful they can make another run at the postseason, especially after adding wide receiver George Pickens.
MORE: Cowboys' 2026 NFL mock draft projection lands stud SEC pass rusher
Not everyone believes they will make it to the tournament, however, with the Cowboys entering training camp with bottom 10 playoff odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Considering the fact that they’re 76-46 when Prescott starts, it feels unrealistically low.
Dallas is likely being knocked for three things when considering these odds. The first, and foremost, is the uncertainty surrounding new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. His winning over fans with he approach but is still an unknown.
Dallas also has more questions than answers at running back. Again.
Lastly, they play in the same division as the two teams who faced off in the NFC Championship Game last year, the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders. Expected to finish third in the division, Dallas is suddenly being treated like a long shot to make the postseason.
The good news is that they have the talent to prove the doubters wrong, and perhaps these odds will provide more motivation.
