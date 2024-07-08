Dak Prescott parties at Cowboy great Tyron Smith's wedding
Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott has been making the rounds in the headlines the past few days, but he found some time to head out west for a celebration with a former teammate.
After being spotted in a walking boot while on vacation in Cabo last week, Prescott assured fans he is doing "great."
This weekend, Prescott traveled to the Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Nevada to attend the wedding of his former blindside protector, future Hall of Famer Tyron Smith, and he was in good spirits.
MORE: Cam Newton ranks Dak Prescott ahead of several star quarterbacks
Former Cowboys linemen La'El Collins and Cameron Erving were also in attendance.
Prescott was seen smiling along while Smith showed his moves on the dance floor with his wife, Holly.
NFL stars around the league are enjoying their final days of vacation before it's time to report for training camp ahead of the 2024 season.
For Prescott, it's a crucial time, as he prepares to enter the final year of his current deal.
Smith, meanwhile, is preparing for his first year with the New York Jets after signing a one-year deal worth up to $20 million in the offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —