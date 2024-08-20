Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott will hold special role in Dallas Cowboys' preseason finale

Mike McCarthy is going to have Dak Prescott run the offense during the Dallas Cowboys preseason finale.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott / Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports
It appears as if Mike McCarthy is happy with the results from last year’s preseason finale. McCarthy decided in that game to have quarterback Dak Prescott take on the role of play-caller for the Dallas Cowboys offense.

While speaking with reporters, McCarthy said he hasn’t ruled out using Prescott in this same role against the Los Angeles Chargers. He also sounded like he was ready to go through with it once more, stating it helped Prescott see the game from a different perspective.

It would make sense to give him another shot, considering how successful Prescott was.

Prescott helped Will Grier drop 305 yards through the air with four total touchdowns as Dallas won 31-16. The veteran said it was the “stuff you dream about.”

The Cowboys and Chargers play on Saturday, August 24 at AT&T Stadium. It will be their only preseason game in Arlington this year.

