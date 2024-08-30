Dak Prescott work ethic praised by Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy
Dak Prescott has been in the headlines the past few days as the media turns its attention toward the star quarterback securing a long-term deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
The franchise started the week by locking up CeeDee Lamb with a four-year, $136 million deal, and now everyone is left wondering when Prescott, who is entering the final year of his current deal, will get his payday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said a deal before the season is unlikely, meaning the quarterback will become the most high-profile free agent in recent memory in 2025.
Prescott also took a shot at Jones, saying his words in the media carry no weight with him.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, however, is singing a different tune.
Like he did when Lamb was holding out, McCarthy had nothing but positive things to say about his star player during an appearance on Mad Dog Radio. McCarthy praised Prescott's work ethic and dedication to the team, saying, "He's as good as anyone I've ever been around."
McCarthy added, "His ability to focus on a daily basis is top notch.
That is how you deal with your star players in the media.
Of course, McCarthy knows a thing or two about staying focused, because like Prescott, he is entering the final year of his contract.
If things don't go as planned for Dallas in 2024, he and Prescott could both be looking for new jobs next season.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
