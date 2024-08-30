Cowboys, Jerry Jones' Dak Prescott contract drama is playing with fire
Dak Prescott is the next man up for a long-term contract with the Dallas Cowboys, but once again Jerry Jones and company are dragging their feet to get a deal done.
As we saw with the CeeDee Lamb negotiations, Dallas waited until the last minute before agreeing on a four-year, $136 million deal.
With Prescott, it appears that the Cowboys will once again try to push off finalizing a deal until the last possible moment. Unfortunately for the team, that would mean Prescott hits the open market.
MORE: Dak Prescott takes shot at Jerry Jones' empty words in the media
Because Prescott has a no-trade, no-tag clause in his current deal, he would become an unrestricted free agent following the season and enter NFL free agency in 2025.
He would be the biggest free agent available, and a bidding war would ensue. At that point, the Cowboys risk being outbid for the star quarterback, and that's something that is becoming a more likely scenario as the regular season approaches without a long-term deal.
From Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:
"Here is what I would imagine, based on my knowledge, not reporting, just based on what I gather and what I know," Rapoport says. "If they don't do a deal by then [the start of the regular season], I can't imagine he's looking at a deal through the season. I can't imagine he's looking at a deal until March.
"Then we're talking free agency. And, as we've said many times, he'll be the highest-profile free agent in NFL history. They could do a deal, but it has to come at an unbelievable cost, and I just don't know if the Cowboys are going to get where they need to get."
WATCH: Jerry Jones, Cowboys should 'consider wanting' Dak Prescott gone
That paints a grim picture for Prescott's future with the team, but it's something everyone needs to accept could happen.
Jerry Jones is playing with fire. He's sticking to his script and hoping it works out in his favor, but this time, his gamble may not pay off.
