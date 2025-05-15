Cowboys 2025 ticket demand proves Dallas is undeniably America's Team
The 2025 NFL schedule is officially set, and once again, the Dallas Cowboys have the most primetime games in the NFC East. Dallas will be featured in six primetime games throughout the season, with an additional two standalone games on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
Despite everyone's effort to downplay how much of a draw the Cowboys are, Dallas will also make NFL history this season as the first team to play in four standalone Thursday games in the same year.
It is undeniable. Dallas is the biggest draw in the league.
And, before anyone tries to come for the crown of "America's Team," let's take a look at ticket demand. Immediately after the schedule dropped on Wednesday night, Vivid Seats shared the "five most in-demand games" and the Cowboys swept the top three spots.
The Cowboys' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles claimed the top spot, while the Thanksgiving showdown against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs sat at No. 3. In the middle at No. 2 is a Week 4 Sunday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers.
That's what we call "motion," and you can't argue with the facts. The Cowboys are America's Team, and that title is going nowhere anytime soon.
The Cowboys will open the 2025 season on Thursday, September 4, against the Eagles. Kick-off at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC Peacock.
